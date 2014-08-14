BRIEF-Kodi-M says conversion of second series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 6.9 million shares of the co as of March 17
WARSAW Aug 14 Polish publisher Agora wants to buy back up to 5.5 percent of its shares for no more than 33.36 million zlotys ($10.64 million), or 12 zlotys per share, it said on Thursday.
The offer is part of Agora's plan to buy up to 10 percent of its shares for 12-16 zlotys each, with the second tranche to be announced before June 30 next year. Agora's shares closed the Wednesday session in Warsaw at 8.32 zlotys each.
Agora, publisher of Polish daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, has put aside 51 million zlotys for the buyback.
It was proposed by one of its shareholders in June as an alternative to dividend payments by the group, which has struggled to eke out profits amid falling circulation and advertising spending.
Agora swung to a 1.0 million zloty loss in the second quarter.
(1 US dollar = 3.1350 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 6.9 million shares of the co as of March 17
* If priced at mid-to-high range, to be S.Korea's 2nd-largest IPO
SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile game company, said on Monday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to 2.66 trillion won ($2.35 billion).