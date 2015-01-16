UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Agrar Invest Romania AG :
* Says sale of Zarand Estate S.R.L.
* Says has now sold Zarand Estate S.R.L. and its 601 hectares of land at a profit at end of 2014
* Will invest proceeds from sale of Zarand Estate S.R.L. in construction of logistics centre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.