* CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Agrarius AG :
* New lease contract on over 500 hectares- sales up 40 percent expected in 2015
* Sees FY 2015 sales of over 4.5 million euros ($5.06 million), and a positive result Source text - bit.ly/1DcR7VN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of its remaining investment properties