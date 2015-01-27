Jan 27 Agrarius AG :

* New lease contract on over 500 hectares- sales up 40 percent expected in 2015

* Sees FY 2015 sales of over 4.5 million euros ($5.06 million), and a positive result Source text - bit.ly/1DcR7VN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)