CHICAGO Oct 7 A 20 percent quarterly profit
jump for global grains trader Cargill Inc suggests
recent disappointing quarterly earnings from rival
agribusinesses Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge Ltd
may be more of a blip than long- term concern, analysts
said.
Cargill's strong results, reported on Wednesday, seem to
indicate surprising strength for traders of agricultural
commodities, as compared to those exposed to industrial and
precious metals which have fallen sharply and rattled Glencore
Plc and Noble Group.
Privately held Cargill navigated sinking crop prices,
volatile currencies and slowing growth in top grains importer
China to turn in a net $512 million profit in its fiscal first
quarter, bouncing back from a $51 million loss due to one-time
charges in the prior quarter.
The core businesses of companies like ADM, Bunge and Cargill
make money by buying, selling, transporting, storing and
processing grains and oilseeds. Margins are typically thin, but
volumes are massive when crop supplies are ample - and prices
low - as they currently are.
"Historically, the way a commodity firm gets in trouble is
when they get too far away from that model. ... That does take
some discipline and that's something that Cargill has learned
exceedingly well," said Scott Irwin, an agricultural economist
at the University of Illinois.
U.S. farmers are currently harvesting among their
largest-ever corn and soybean crops, adding to already
record-high global stocks.
Meanwhile, farmers in South American grains powerhouse
Brazil have been actively marketing crops as their real currency
has plunged to around 13-year lows against the dollar. Sales of
the crops are typically made in dollars, meaning that farmers
realize greater earnings for their crops when the currency
weakens against the dollar.
"For the last two years, farmers have held on to their crops
in the third (calendar) quarter so results were weaker for all
these companies," said John Rogers, a senior vice president and
team leader for chemicals and commodities at Moody's.
"This year, because crop prices are down and stocks-to-use
ratios are pretty high, there's not much hope for further price
increases through next year, so there's more opportunity for
these companies to make money."
Disappointing results for ADM and Bunge in their most recent
quarters were blamed on turbulent global markets. An unexpected
spike in crop prices late in their quarter also negatively
skewed results as inventories were temporarily valued at higher
prices, making margins on sales seem tighter.
In comparison, Cargill's most recent fiscal quarter ended on
Aug. 31, allowing the company favorable comparisons with losses
that arose from an unexpected surge in crop prices in late June,
Rogers said.
Analysts at BMO Capital Markets and Credit Suisse upgraded
Bunge to "outperform" last week on expectations that a weak
Brazilian real swelled supplies of soybeans available to the
company for processing and helped boost the export of Brazilian
soybeans.
Analysts also expected ADM to benefit from the weaker real
and bumper crops in the United States, home to most of its
assets, although weak margins in ethanol biofuel could partly
offset gains.
ADM is to report its quarterly results on Nov. 3. Bunge has
not yet announced a reporting date.
ADM shares hit a one-month high on Wednesday and Bunge
shares rallied to a two-month peak, though both are down about
15 percent on the year.
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)