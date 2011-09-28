PARIS, Sept 28 Credit Agricole , France's third-biggest listed bank, is to cut its corporate and investment bank balance sheet, including the closure of some businesses, in a bid to slash overall group debt and funding requirements in a volatile market environment.

The bank aims to cut its structural debt by 50 billion euros ($68.2 billion) by end-2012, which includes cutting short-term debt by 26 percent, or 45 billion euros, the bank said in a presentation posted on its website on Wednesday.

"In (CIB), the ongoing financing requirement will be cut by ?15-18bn with the gradual discontinuation of some businesses following a review, a scheduled reduction in structured financing, commercial banking and capital markets activities and the closure of non-strategic international operations," the group said in a press release.

Credit Agricole added it was targeting a core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent in 2013. Back in March the group had said it was targeting a core Tier 1 ratio of over 8.75 percent at end-2014.

($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent)