Fitch Ratings Names Brett Hemsley Global Analytical Head

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today announced the appointment of Brett Hemsley as Global Analytical Head. Mr. Hemsley will oversee ratings and research for all sectors including: Corporate Finance; Financial Institutions; Structured Finance & Covered Bonds; Sovereigns; Infrastructure and Project Finance; and Public Finance. He will report to Ian Linnell, President of Fitch Ratings, and will relocate to New York fr