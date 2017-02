CAIRO Nov 3 Credit Agricole Egypt said on Thursday its net profit dropped 25 percent during the first nine months of the year.

Net profit fell to 242.9 million Egyptian pounds ($40.7 million) from 322.2 million pounds in the first nine months of 2010, it said in a statement released by the Egyptian stock exchange. ($1 = 5.969 Egyptian Pounds) (Writing by Patrick Werr)