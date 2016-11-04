Nov 4 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd will pay a $215 million penalty for violating New York's anti-money laundering laws, the state's financial regulator said on Friday.

Bank officials engaged in "intentional wrongdoing," including masking suspicious transactions at the New York branch, the New York State Department of Financial Services said. The bank also "silenced" the branch's chief compliance officer, the regulator said.

The bank, in a consent order with the regulator, agreed to put in an independent monitor to address "serious deficiencies," the regulator said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)