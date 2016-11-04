Santander Brasil beats profit estimates as fee income soars
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.
Nov 4 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd will pay a $215 million penalty for violating New York's anti-money laundering laws, the state's financial regulator said on Friday.
Bank officials engaged in "intentional wrongdoing," including masking suspicious transactions at the New York branch, the New York State Department of Financial Services said. The bank also "silenced" the branch's chief compliance officer, the regulator said.
The bank, in a consent order with the regulator, agreed to put in an independent monitor to address "serious deficiencies," the regulator said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.