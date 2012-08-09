LONDON Aug 9 Germany's Commerzbank has removed agricultural products from a commodity index fund, the bank said on Thursday.

It declined to give details about the decision, but German lobby group Foodwatch said the move was due to ethical concerns about speculation driving up food prices and contributing to unrest in some countries.

Agriculture has been removed from the ComStage ETF CB Commodity EW Index TR, a Commerzbank spokeswoman told Reuters. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, Arno Schuetze and Martin De Sa'Pinto, editing by William Hardy.)