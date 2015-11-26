(Rewrites throughout, updates Dow comments, adds analyst
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Nov 25 Dow Chemical Co expects
environmental safety concerns about its new herbicide Enlist Duo
to be resolved, the company said Wednesday, after the government
asked a federal appellate court to pull regulatory approvals
while the chemical's safety is re-examined.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved
Enlist Duo for sale and use in several U.S. states over a year
ago. But the agency has since found its assessment of the
product's two active ingredients was incomplete, according to
EPA's court documents, filed late Tuesday with the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in California.
Enlist Duo is a new combination herbicide aimed at combating
weeds that have become resistant to glyphosate -- a widely-used
herbicide in the United States and the active ingredient of
Monsanto Co's Roundup product.
Enlist Duo combines glyphosate with another herbicide,
2,4-D, and is meant for use on corn and soybeans that have been
genetically altered to tolerate it.
The EPA wants to study the product further after it found
that the company's Dow AgroSciences unit claimed the two active
ingredients work better together, according to court documents.
EPA said its study assumed the components did not have such
"synergistic effects."
"The information suggests that EPA's analysis may have
understated the phytotoxicity of the product," the EPA said in
the court filing.
Dow Chemical said it has sent the EPA all of its data to
provide further assurances for Enlist Duo. The company did not
rule out changes to instructions for use on the existing product
label.
Dow told Reuters on Wednesday it will respond to the EPA's
petition by the court's Dec. 7 deadline and expects any
questions to be resolved in time for U.S. farmers to use it next
season.
POSSIBLE PROBLEMS
The move by the EPA is tied to a lawsuit filed by U.S.
farmer and environmental groups, who are trying to get the
regulatory approval of Enlist Duo permanently overturned. The
critics claim the EPA had not adequately analyzed the impact of
2,4-D before granting approval.
This current regulatory issue could create a problem for Dow
and its plans to sell off its agribusiness division, at a time
when mergers and acquisitions talk is roiling.
Dow said last month it would "review all options" for its
farm chemicals and seeds unit, which has reported falling sales
for nearly a year.
If new federal regulatory approvals for Dow's Enlist Duo are
not eventually granted by the EPA, it could negatively impact
Dow's EBITDA in 2020, Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard wrote
Wednesday, and reduce "the sales price of Dow ag by $2-$3
billion."
Regulatory delays could be a boon for Syngenta AG
and Bayer CropScience, whose products compete against Enlist
Duo, said Oxgaard.
CRITICS CHEER
Environmental groups cheered the EPA's move, as some
research has linked the herbicide's component to declines in bee
and butterfly populations and cancer risks in humans.
Seed companies that already have licensing agreements to use
Enlist technology in their own products say they are unlikely to
see much immediate impact.
Stine Seeds currently has no products on the market, said
spokesperson David Thompson, while DuPont Pioneer ended a
multiyear product development agreement with Dow in January, and
does not have any seeds in the market containing Enlist
technology, spokesperson Jane Slusark said.
Monsanto told Reuters its own next generation herbicide
platform Xtend, which combines the herbicide dicamba with
glyphosate, was unlikely to face similar problems.
"Monsanto's patent submissions have not made claims of
synergistic activity between glyphosate and dicamba," Monsanto
spokesperson Sara Miller said.
Dow Chemical's shares closed down 2.7 percent at $51.92 on
Wednesday.
