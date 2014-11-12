(New throughout, adds details and byline)

By Carey Gillam

Nov 12 Dow AgroSciences said on Wednesday it will restrict sales of its new genetically modified corn and soybeans to prevent them from entering U.S. domestic or international grain marketing channels as it awaits import approval from China.

The move by the agricultural unit of Dow Chemical Co is aimed at avoiding the type of market turmoil that hit Sygenta AG and the U.S. grain industry when Syngenta commercialized its own GMO corn without waiting for import approval from China.

Paul Bertels, vice president of production and utilization at the National Corn Growers Association, applauded the move.

"It keeps American farmers competitive and provides access to new technology while respecting global grain markets," he said in a statement.

China has rejected more than 1 million tonnes of U.S. corn over the last year that contained traces of the Syngenta corn called Agrisure Viptera, and several U.S. grain industry players have sued Sygnenta over losses from the lost sales.

Earlier this year, the National Grain & Feed Association estimated that U.S. farmers had lost more than $1 billion because of trade disruptions linked to the rejections.

Dow officials have been eager to get their new corn and soybean seed, dubbed Enlist, into the marketplace. The crops are genetically altered to withstand a new herbicide developed by Dow called Enlist Duo.

But the company said Wednesday it has decided to sell the new corn only under strict conditions that include requirements that the harvested corn be fed to livestock on the farm and not sold. Dow said farmers who grow Enlist corn must maintain isolation areas around their fields to avoid contaminating other crops, and third-party audits will be conducted to make sure the restrictions are enforced.

The company's new Enlist soybeans will only be offered to farmers as part of a non-commercial program that lets a small number of farmers try out the new seeds. Dow will manage the seed production, including storage and handling after harvest.

Dow received final U.S. approval of the combination of Enlist crops and Enlist Duo herbicide this fall after numerous delays. It has estimated the market opportunity for the product line at $1 billion.

The company has been awaiting Chinese import approval for roughly two years, and has no certainty when approval might be granted. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City. Editing by Andre Grenon and David Gregorio)