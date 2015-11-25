BRIEF-Eaton Vance announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Eaton vance corp. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
Nov 25 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it has revoked the registration of Dow Chemical Co's new herbicide "Enlist Duo" due to high toxicity levels.
Dow Chemical could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Eaton vance corp. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Announces departure of vice president & chief operating officer Klaus Goersch, effective from April 30, 2017