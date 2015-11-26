(Corrects headline and lead to clarify EPA action)

Nov 25 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking court approval to withdraw registration of Dow Chemical Co's new herbicide "Enlist Duo" due to high toxicity levels.

Dow Chemical could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)