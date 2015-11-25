(Corrects headline and lead to clarify EPA action)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Nov 25 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking court approval to withdraw
registration of Dow Chemical Co's new herbicide Enlist
Duo, as the agency studies new information regarding the
product's impact on non-target plants, according to court
documents filed late Tuesday.
The EPA approved the herbicide for sale and use in several
U.S. states more than a year ago, but later found that its
assessment of the product's two active ingredients was
incomplete.
Enlist Duo, developed by Dow Chemical's Dow AgroSciences
unit, is among a group of next generation herbicides designed to
combat weeds resistant to glyphosate, a widely used herbicide in
the United States and the active ingredient of Monsanto Co's
Roundup.
Enlist Duo, which combines an herbicide component known as
2,4-D with glyphosate, is meant for use on corn and soybeans
that have been genetically altered to tolerate it while killing
surrounding weeds that can drag down crop yields.
The EPA said it discovered claims by Dow AgroSciences - the
registrant of Enlist Duo - in its patent filings that the two
active ingredients work better in combination, according to a
court filing seen by Reuters. The EPA's study had assumed the
components did not have such "synergistic effects."
"The information suggests that EPA's analysis may have
understated the phytotoxicity of the product, therefore EPA can
no longer be confident that Enlist Duo will not cause risks of
concern to non-target organisms, including those listed as
endangered," the court filing said.
Dow Chemical said it was working with the EPA to provide
further assurances for Enlist and it expects a "prompt
resolution of all outstanding issues."
Rival seed and agrochemical company Monsanto Co,
said it is not worried that its next generation herbicide
platform Xtend, which combines the herbicide dicamba with
glyphosate, would be similarly targeted by EPA.
"Monsanto's patent submissions have not made claims of
synergistic activity between glyphosate and dicamba. We believe
we have submitted a regulatory data package that supports
approval of our product," Monsanto spokesperson Sara Miller
said.
Dow Chemical's shares were down 2.6 percent at $51.98 in
midday trading.
