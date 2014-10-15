(Adds EPA comments, paragraphs 9-10)
By Carey Gillam
Oct 15 U.S. regulatory approval on Wednesday for
a Dow AgroSciences herbicide to be used with new genetically
modified crops outraged critics, who say the approval violates
environmental law and will create a host of problems for people
and animals.
The Environmental Protection Agency gave final approval to
Dow's Enlist Duo herbicide developed to be used with Dow's
Enlist GMO corn and soybeans. The herbicide is
approved immediately for use in six states, and the EPA is
evaluating expansion to additional states.
The agency said it had thoroughly evaluated the risks that
come with what is expected to be a large increase in the use of
2,4-D, an active ingredient of Enlist Duo.
But EarthJustice, and other pesticide, farm and consumer
groups said the approval falls short of requirements under at
least two federal laws, including the Endangered Species Act,
and could face a legal challenge.
"EPA has not followed the law," said Greg Loarie, an
attorney with Earthjustice, a non-profit environmental law
organization that is evaluating legal action to try to stop the
commercialization of Enlist Duo.
"In their view, a massive increase in the use of 2,4-D will
have no impact on endangered species. They are supposed to
consult with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They did not."
Loarie said EPA also failed to fully follow the Federal
Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) by ensuring
that pesticides will not have an "unreasonable adverse impact"
on human health or the environment.
"It is a huge threat," said Loarie.
EPA officials said they have followed the law. With respect
to endangered species, the agency's assessment showed no effect
if the herbicide is used as labeled, so it had no requirement to
consult with the fish and wildlife service, EPA said.
It said that a host of restrictions it was placing on use of
the herbicide would protect people and animals, including
endangered species.
The herbicide was developed by Dow, a unit of Dow Chemical
, to help fight weed problems hurting U.S. crop
production. Many weeds have grown resistant to glyphosate-based
Roundup herbicide, developed by Monsanto Co. and used
widely by cotton, corn and soybean farmers.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave final
approval to Dow's Enlist corn and soybeans, which the company
engineered to tolerate being sprayed with Enlist Duo herbicide.
Farmers who plant Enlist crops can spray their fields with
Enlist herbicide, killing weeds but not the crops.
Dow has said years of research show the new herbicide is
safe. But thousands of public comments have poured into EPA
urging denial of Enlist Duo, including warnings from a group of
physicians and scientists who said 2,4-D can be linked to health
problems that include suppressed immune function and greater
risk of Parkinson's disease.
The USDA has said the use of 2,4-D could triple by 2020,
compared to current usage.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by
Frances Kerry and Grant McCool)