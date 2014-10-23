(Corrects name of environmental group in sixth graf)
By Carey Gillam
Oct 22 A coalition of U.S. farmer and
environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to
overturn regulatory approval granted last week for an herbicide
developed by Dow AgroSciences.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Ninth Circuit in California, argues that the Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) did not adequately analyze the impact of
one of the new herbicide's active ingredients, 2,4-D, before
granting approval on Oct. 15 to Dow's Enlist Duo herbicide.
The groups are asking the court to set aside the EPA's
approval.
Widespread use of 2,4-D carries a range of risks to human
health, animals, and the environment, the groups allege. They
claim the EPA's approval violated both the Endangered Species
Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.
"They did not do an adequate job," said Andrew Kimbrell, an
attorney with the Center for Food Safety, a plaintiff in the
case. "This was a rubber stamp. They acted illegally in
approving this."
The Natural Resources Defense Council filed a similar action
on Oct. 16 against the EPA to block Enlist Duo, saying the new
weed killer will be destructive to monarch butterfly populations
and pose risks to humans.
The herbicide developed by Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow
Chemical Co, is to be used with new genetically modified
corn and soybean crops developed by Dow to tolerate treatments
of the herbicide.
The Enlist crops were approved by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture last month. When used in combination with the new
herbicide, the Dow products should help farmers combat severe
weed problems hurting U.S. crop production, according to Dow and
government officials.
Millions of acres of U.S. farmland have been infested with
weeds resistant to glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide, developed
by Dow rival Monsanto Co and used widely by cotton, corn
and soybean farmers. Critics say use of Enlist will make weed
problems worse.
But the EPA said last week it had thoroughly evaluated the
risks, and was requiring many restrictions on use of the
herbicide.
Dow AgroSciences said it is "confident that EPA thoroughly
reviewed" Enlist Duo and that the EPA will prevail in court.
The EPA had no immediate comment.
The EPA has been inundated with calls for the agency to deny
approval of Enlist Duo, including warnings from a group of
physicians and scientists who said 2,4-D can be linked to health
problems that include suppressed immune function and greater
risk of Parkinson's disease.
The lawsuit was filed by the Center for Food Safety and by
Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law firm, on behalf of
Beyond Pesticides, Center for Biological Diversity, the
Environmental Working Group, the National Family Farm Coalition,
and Pesticide Action Network North America.
Initially, EPA approved Enlist Duo only for Illinois,
Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. EPA is
considering approving it for use in 10 more states.
