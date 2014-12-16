PARIS Dec 16 A weaker euro and tumbling oil
prices are improving export prospects and curbing costs for
French farmers after a year marked by lower agricultural markets
and a Russian food embargo, the head of France's main farm union
said on Tuesday.
Tough market conditions coupled with longstanding grievances
over taxes and red tape have triggered a wave of protests in
recent months by French farmers. Official data published this
week estimated that lower prices for grains, fruit and
vegetables would keep French farm income below its long-term
average this year.
"We have three planets that are aligned with the weaker
euro, cheap oil and low interest rates, which should favour an
upswing in economic activity," Xavier Beulin, president of the
FNSEA told Reuters.
"In the poultry sector, which sells a lot to the Middle East
from Brittany, with a euro at $1.35 exporters lose a lot of
money but at $1.23 they can make some," he said in an interview.
The decline in oil prices, which on Tuesday fell below $59 a
barrel for the first time since May 2009, would also give a
boost to farmers who can consume around 100 litres of fuel per
hectare annually, he said.
However, farmers were yet to see a knock-on effect from
lower energy prices in the cost of fertiliser, which is produced
using natural gas, and were still absorbing a 20 percent rise in
overall input costs in the past three years, he said.
The outlook for farmers in France, the European Union's
biggest agricultural producer, remained clouded by the Russian
embargo and a lack of competitiveness blamed on high social
charges and onerous administrative procedures, Beulin said.
While France is less exposed than other EU states in terms
of direct exports to Russia, it has felt the knock-on effects of
lower prices and surpluses on EU markets.
Pork producers, banned from exporting to Russia since
February for health reasons prior to the broader embargo on
Western foodstuffs announced in August, have already pointed to
a 500 million euro loss. Beulin said French farming as a whole
could lose 1 billion euros from the one-year Russian ban.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille La Hamaide, editing by
David Evans)