Aug 2 Financial services firm TIAA-CREF said
Thursday it had acquired a majority stake in GreenWood
Resources, Inc. a leading timberland investment management
organization.
The stake in Greenwood, which has about $350 million in
assets under management, strengthens TIAA-CREF's natural
resources business, according to a statement by TIAA-CREF.
Greenwood will become a subsidiary of TIAA-CREF, with
existing management remaining at Greenwood.
Greenwood develops and manages sustainable tree farms and
their products, specializing in short-rotation, fast-growing
species. It has offices and field locations in North America,
South America, Central Europe, and Asia.
Greenwood is active in research and development of hybrid
poplar as feedstocks for bioenergy and biofuels and is involved
in the development of dedicated energy plantations.
The deal adds to TIAA-CREF's already $1.8 billion in timber
investments, and follows the company's acquisition of a majority
stake in agricultural investment manager Westchester Group, Inc.
in 2010 as the company grows its farmland holdings.
TIAA-CREF earlier this year said it was forming a $2 billion
global farmland investing company.
TIAA-CREF has about $481 billion in assets under management.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Andrew Hay)