* Average farm food prices to be higher than last decade
* Resource scarcity, population growth to underpin prices
* Oilseeds to outperform on demand from emerging economies
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, July 11 World farm commodity prices will
edge higher in the next decade, and oilseeds are set to
outperform wheat and other cereals, both trends fuelled by
demand in emerging economies, the OECD said on Wednesday,
presenting a joint report with the UN's food agency.
Prices have eased from record highs hit in February last year
and have stabilised as farmers boost output, but burgeoning
demand for food, feed and fuel will keep prices firmly
underpinned in coming years, the two bodies said.
"The trend is now on the upside," OECD Secretary General
Angel Gurria told a news conference in Rome. "That's due to
scarcity of resources and land, more people on the planet and
changing consumption patterns."
In nominal terms, prices are set to rise over the next 10
years. Prices adjusted for inflation will remain flat or decline
from current levels but are projected to average 10 to 30
percent above those of the previous decade, the report found.
High food prices at the start of last year helped fuel the
Arab Spring uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa, but
prices receded in the second half of 2011.
Food prices measured by the UN's Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO) have fallen in the past three months but are
expected to rebound in July following relentless dry weather,
which has affected U.S. corn and soybean crops.
Gurria said in an interview that price spikes in soybean and
corn markets over recent weeks would quickly lead to
inflationary pressures, especially in poorer countries where
food takes up a larger proportion of household spending.
The joint OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2012-2021 report
found that the risk of price spikes would increase in coming
years.
"We expect prices will remain volatile as demand grows but
stock levels fail to rise as much as in the past - that way any
shortfalls will tend to have a higher impact on markets,"
Merritt Cluff, FAO senior economist, said in an interview.
Weather-related yield variability and slower growth in
production will also encourage volatility, FAO and OECD said.
Agricultural output growth is expected to slow to 1.7
percent per year over the next decade from more than 2 percent
over the past several decades.
But the report warned that agricultural production needs to
increase by 60 percent over the next 40 years to meet the rising
demand for food.
URBANISATION
Cluff said major sectors of growth in the next 10 years
would be the livestock feed and vegetable oils markets as more
people in developing countries consume meat and processed foods
such as cookies and chocolate bars.
The trend will boost demand for oilseeds, while demand for
wheat and other cereals is expected to be weaker.
"Higher income growth and urbanisation in emerging economies
increases the tendency to buy value-added food products and get
protein from meat, poultry and processed foods," he said.
"Protein from cereals will not see such demand in future."
Prices for oilseeds are projected to increase in nominal
terms by 9 percent over the decade, more than the rise
anticipated for coarse grains and wheat, the report said.
High crude oil prices and biofuel mandates will also
underpin oilseeds and vegetable oil prices. About 16 percent of
global vegetable oil production should be used to produce
biodiesel by 2021.
Meanwhile, ethanol production is set to absorb 14 percent of
global coarse grain production and 34 percent of sugarcane
production by that date, the report said.
Gurria said biofuel policies would have a big impact on
volatility levels of food commodity markets.
"Price spikes will have a lot to do with how much food is
burnt for biofuel. That is going to have a serious bearing on
the price of food going forward," he said.
Sugar prices are seen staying at high levels, underpinned by
low stocks, and further bouts of price surges are possible in
response to unforeseen production shocks, the report said.
Meat prices are also set to remain on a high plateau during
the next decade under persistently high production costs and
more stringent food safety, environmental and animal welfare
regulations.
FAO and OECD said farms should aim to boost productivity in
a sustainable way to help contain food price rises and reduce
the insecurity of global food supplies.
It said this could be achieved through more efficient use of
irrigated water, fertilisers and crop protection products,
investing in agricultural research and innovation and
introducing policies that encourage these changes.
