DOHA, Sept 21 Qatar aims to invest billions of
dollars in an agricultural city to house food growers and
processers, in an effort to increase its food supply security
and combat rising food prices, a government official said.
"It is in the early stages, but it would be a large
investment, in the billions of dollars," Mohamed Ahmed al
Obaidly, head of the agricultural and environment committee at
the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference in Doha.
"We want to have the full chain, from production to end use.
We're aiming for a complete city which will include research and
development, food processing, distilleries and growers, as well
as utilities and universities," he said.
Arid Gulf nations, largely dependent on food imports, have
reacted to skyrocketing food prices by buying farmland in
developing nations to improve their security of supplies.
Qatar currently has $6 billion invested in food security
outside the country, Obaidly said.
Obaidly said combating food price inflation was one of the
motivations behind the plan for the city. Rising food and
transport costs pushed annual inflation in Qatar to a four-month
high of 1.8 percent in June.
"Now everywhere, food prices are increasing. We are trying
to take preventative steps to guard against this," he said.
The project would focus on fruit and vegetable growers, as
well as livestock and fisheries, because the country's small
size prevents the large-scale growing of grains, he said.
While the city's size is still under discussion, it would
likely be located south of the capital Doha, close to the
country's planned new airport and seaport.
