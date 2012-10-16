ROME Oct 16 The United States does not support
the idea of creating strategic grains stocks to tame volatile
food prices, a U.S. representative told a ministerial meeting on
the food market situation at the United Nations' food agency on
Tuesday.
"The United States generally opposes the creation of regional
or global food reserve systems to manage price volatility," U.S.
ambassador to the United Nations agencies in Rome David Lane
told the meeting at the Rome-based Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO).
"The fiscal, logistical and governance costs of regional
reserves are considerable and could divert limited and valuble
resources away from sustainable solutions, such as targeted
support to producers, safety nets for poor consumers and
increased investment in transportation and distribution
infrastructure." he said.
He warned that stocks can also encourage hoarding and
corruption in the food system and can create uncertainty in
markets due to the unpredictable timing and size of the release
of stocks.
France's agriculture minister had told Reuters in an
interview on Monday he did not expect to reach a deal in the
short term on France's strategic stocks proposal due to scant
international support but said that he would keep pushing for
the idea.