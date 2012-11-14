GENEVA Nov 14 A coalition of 46 developing
countries led by India has proposed changing World Trade
Organization rules to lift the limit on subsidised food
stockpiling to support poor farmers, according to trade
diplomats and a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The proposal by the so-called G33 group of countries, which
includes China, Indonesia, Pakistan and Zimbabwe, revives an
idea previously contained in the Doha Round of trade talks that
collapsed last year.
"Significant progress has already been achieved in the Doha
Round negotiations which recognize the serious concerns of food
security in developing countries," said the proposal, which was
circulated to WTO members on Tuesday.
"This has assumed the character of a global concern in the
past few years with a need for urgent action."
Each of the 157 members of the WTO has to agree to limits on
its trade-distorting subsidies, known as its "aggregate measure
of support" (AMS), when it joins the global trade club.
The proposal would amend the WTO's Agreement on Agriculture
to permit more exemptions to the limits on such subsidies.
"Acquisition of stocks of foodstuffs by developing country
Members with the objective of supporting low-income or
resource-poor producers shall not be required to be accounted
for in the AMS," said the proposal, which will be debated at a
closed door meeting on Friday.
Under the proposed changes, developing countries could pay
farmers subsidised prices to stockpile their crops without
having to account for the price subsidy as part of the AMS.
It was not clear how much support the proposal would have
within the wider membership. Changes to the WTO rules normally
need unanimous agreement and there has been very little
meaningful reform for years, with many ideas getting bogged down
in bargaining and counter-proposals.
The WTO's members have tried to put Doha's failure behind
them and many are now in favour of hiving off the most "doable"
parts of that negotiating round for rapid agreement, ensuring
that at least part of the planned trade reforms go ahead.
The most favoured area for an agreement is so-called "trade
facilitation", an effort to slash red-tape at customs and raise
standards to help oil the wheels of global commerce.
But many developing countries have resisted the push for a
quick win on trade facilitation, arguing it involves significant
costs for them and insisting it must be balanced with other
reforms that favour developing countries.
Several G33 trade diplomats denied that the agriculture
proposal was intended as part of a wider deal, but another said
it was.
"Trade facilitation is not balanced itself. We need to have
something else," he said.
One of the G33 diplomats said the group was hoping the
proposal would be accepted straight away and dismissed the
suggestion that it could be a stalling tactic aimed at holding
up a deal on trade facilitation.
"We're not looking at it that way," the diplomat said.