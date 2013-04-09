April 9 Agrium Inc : * Jana says Agrium's shareholder vote tainted by last minute vote

revocations * Jana says plan to pursue all remedies on vote switching; vote buying * Agrium shares down 2 percent on the TSX, as Jana appears to concede that none of its nominees have been elected to Agrium board * Jana says as Agrium's top shareholder it intends to stay just as vocal

outside a proxy contest as they were within it * Agrium confirms that its slate 12 nominees has been elected, defeating Jana slate * Agrium says results speak for themselves, results will stand up to any scrutiny * Agrium says Jana's claim that it had two seats was always pure speculation; says Jana loss was "fair and square"