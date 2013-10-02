Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 2 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said Chief Operating Officer Chuck Magro would take over as Chief Executive from Mike Wilson, who retires on Dec. 31.
Magro will join Agrium's board immediately, the company said.
He joined Agrium from petrochemical maker Nova Chemicals.
Wilson has been Agrium's CEO since 2003. During this time, Agrium's stock has quadrupled.
SAO PAULO, March 3 Bonds of Odebrecht SA hit their lowest level in over six months on Friday as investors feared the spillover of the Brazilian engineering group's involvement in a bribery scandal could hamper planned asset sales and the procurement of new contracts across Latin America.