(Updates with CEO comments and share activity)
Jan 22 Canadian fertilizer and farm retail
dealer Agrium Inc said it would pay out a
larger percentage of its free cash flow as dividends and buy
back up to 5 percent of its shares, driving its stock up as much
as 5.6 percent.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company has shed non-core assets
and cut costs under Chief Executive Chuck Magro, who assumed the
top job a year ago.
As it completes potash and nitrogen expansion projects, the
company stands to generate $7.3 billion in free cash flow over
five years starting in 2016, including the existing dividend,
Magro said at a CIBC investor conference in Whistler, British
Columbia.
Agrium said it would pay out 40-50 percent of its free cash
flow as dividends, up from its earlier target of 25-35 percent.
The company also said the Toronto Stock Exchange has
accepted its plan to make a normal course issuer bid for up to 5
percent, or nearly 7.2 million, of the company's common shares
over the next 12 months.
A normal course issue bid lets a Canadian company buy back
its own stock in order to cancel it.
Agrium, which mines potash at Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, markets
some of the nutrient offshore through Canpotex Ltd, a company
that Agrium, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Mosaic Co
own.
Magro said he expected flat to modestly higher global potash
demand this year, with more sold to China and India but flat
sales to the United States.
Meetings with activist shareholder ValueAct Capital, which
disclosed last year a 5.7 percent stake, continue to be
"friendly," Magro said. In 2013, Agrium won a proxy battle
against activist Jana Partners, which sought to break up the
company.
Agrium shares were up nearly 5 percent in Toronto and New
York around midday, setting a record high in Toronto.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Bernard Orr)