Daimler picks U.S. trucks chief to replace Bernhard
BERLIN, Feb 27 Daimler has appointed the head of its North American trucks division to run group-wide truck operations, replacing departed chief Wolfgang Bernhard, the carmaker said on Monday.
Nov 7 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday due to downtime at its potash mine and dragged-out contract talks with China and India, the company said.
Net earnings for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to $129 million, or 80 cents diluted earnings per share, from $293 million, or $1.85 per share a year ago.
Excluding items, net earnings would have been $215 million or $1.34 diluted earnings per share.
Analysts were expecting, on average, earnings per share of $1.82, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company, which produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, forecast fourth-quarter earnings per share in a range from $1.50 to $1.90, lower than expectations of $2.10.
BERLIN, Feb 27 Daimler has appointed the head of its North American trucks division to run group-wide truck operations, replacing departed chief Wolfgang Bernhard, the carmaker said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The European Union will not pick an immediate fight with the City of London over its right to clear euro-denominated securities, EU officials said on Monday, as Britain prepares to trigger the process of quitting the bloc.
* Manulife issues statement regarding FINTRAC administrative penalty