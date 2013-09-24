Sept 24 Canada's Agrium Inc, the biggest U.S. retail seller of fertilizer, chemicals and seed to farmers, sees further room for growth, Chief Operating Officer Chuck Magro said on Tuesday.

"There's still a lot of room in the United States to grow," Magro said, speaking at the Scotiabank Agriculture and Fertilizers conference in Toronto. "We don't see a big-bang acquisition in the U.S. from a retail perspective, but there are a lot of tuck-ins, a lot of independent operators that we're able to consolidate over time."