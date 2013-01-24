Jan 24 Canadian fertilizer maker and farm
products retailer Agrium Inc raised its
fourth-quarter earnings forecast on Thursday, as strong grain
and oilseed prices spurred demand for its fertilizer products
over the fall season in North America.
Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium, the largest retailer of farm
products in the region, said it now expects quarterly earnings,
excluding one-time items, in the period to be slightly above $2
a share.
Agrium had earlier forecast earnings of $1.50 a share to
$1.90 a share in the period. Analysts, on average, were
expecting earnings of $1.73 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Going forward, continued strength in crop prices and low
global grain inventories are anticipated to support a strong
spring application season in 2013," said Chief Executive Mike
Wilson in a statement.