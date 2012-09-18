BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola sees profits growing "mid single digit" in 2017
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
Sept 18 Agrium Inc expects to complete its purchase of the bulk of Viterra Inc's Canadian and Australian farm supply stores by the end of 2012 or early 2013, Chief Executive Mike Wilson said on Tuesday.
Agrium is buying the stores, which sell seed, chemicals and fertilizer to farmers, from Glencore International Plc, which is likely to first complete its takeover of Viterra this month, Wilson said.
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)