Dec 14 Agrium Inc plans
to spend about $1.5 billion to increase its potash production
capacity by 50 percent, as it looks to gain from continued
strength in crop prices.
The company also said it would quadruple its semi-annual
dividend to $0.225 per share.
With the expansion at the Vanscoy facility in Saskatchewan,
Canada, Agrium's full capacity will rise to 3 million tonnes.
Agrium expects to complete the project in the second half of
2014.
The company, which owns the biggest farm-products retail
network in North America, said last month that recent global
economic uncertainty has not dented strong drivers supporting
demand in agricultural markets.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)