* Q3 EPS $1.85 vs $0.39 a year earlier

* Continues to see strong fertilizer demand in 2012

* Shares down about 3.7 pct in early trading (Adds details on results, share price, CEO comment. In U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO, Nov 3 Fertilizer maker and farm products retailer Agrium (AGU.TO) reported a more than threefold increase in its quarterly profit on Thursday that was driven by a strong performance in its retail business and high crop nutrient prices.

However, its profit fell short of the expectations of some analysts, pushing shares down 3.7 percent to C$79.25 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Calgary-based Agrium said its wholesale business grew in the third quarter as strong crop prices pushed up demand and selling prices for its nitrogen-, phosphate- and potash-based nutrients. Its retail unit was lifted by higher sales volumes and gains from acquisitions.

Agrium, which owns the biggest farm-products retail network in North America, said that recent global economic uncertainty and volatility has not dented the strong drivers supporting demand in agricultural and crop input markets. It said it expects the continued strength in crop prices to push farmers to optimize crop acreage and yields.

"We expect the strength in our business to extend through the fall application season and into 2012," Chief Executive Mike Wilson said in a statement. "The outlook for Agrium's businesses and products is excellent."

Just as larger rival Potash Corp (POT.TO) did last week, Agrium warned, however, that some fertilizer dealers may delay purchases as late as possible to ensure they hold minimal inventories given the recent volatility in the global economy.

Many fertilizer dealers were forced to book huge writedowns on inventory held during the 2008-09 downturn and have since taken a more cautious approach. [ID:nN1E79P2GK]

The company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of between $1.80 and $2.30 a share. Analysts, on average, are expecting earnings of $2.07, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $293 million, or $1.85 a share, up from a year-earlier profit of $61 million, or 39 cents.

