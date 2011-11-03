* Q3 EPS $1.85 vs $0.39 a year earlier
* Continues to see strong fertilizer demand in 2012
* Shares down about 3.7 pct in early trading
(Adds details on results, share price, CEO comment. In U.S.
dollars unless noted)
TORONTO, Nov 3 Fertilizer maker and farm
products retailer Agrium (AGU.TO) reported a more than
threefold increase in its quarterly profit on Thursday that was
driven by a strong performance in its retail business and high
crop nutrient prices.
However, its profit fell short of the expectations of some
analysts, pushing shares down 3.7 percent to C$79.25 in early
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Calgary-based Agrium said its wholesale business grew in
the third quarter as strong crop prices pushed up demand and
selling prices for its nitrogen-, phosphate- and potash-based
nutrients. Its retail unit was lifted by higher sales volumes
and gains from acquisitions.
Agrium, which owns the biggest farm-products retail network
in North America, said that recent global economic uncertainty
and volatility has not dented the strong drivers supporting
demand in agricultural and crop input markets. It said it
expects the continued strength in crop prices to push farmers
to optimize crop acreage and yields.
"We expect the strength in our business to extend through
the fall application season and into 2012," Chief Executive
Mike Wilson said in a statement. "The outlook for Agrium's
businesses and products is excellent."
Just as larger rival Potash Corp (POT.TO) did last week,
Agrium warned, however, that some fertilizer dealers may delay
purchases as late as possible to ensure they hold minimal
inventories given the recent volatility in the global economy.
Many fertilizer dealers were forced to book huge writedowns
on inventory held during the 2008-09 downturn and have since
taken a more cautious approach. [ID:nN1E79P2GK]
The company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of between
$1.80 and $2.30 a share. Analysts, on average, are expecting
earnings of $2.07, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $293
million, or $1.85 a share, up from a year-earlier profit of $61
million, or 39 cents.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)