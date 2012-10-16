Oct 16 Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC, the largest
shareholder in Agrium Inc , which has been
pushing for a split of the Canadian fertilizer company's
wholesale and retail division, on Tuesday called for the company
to be more open to discussing ways to boost shareholder value.
Jana said Agrium's responses to the issues it has raised
have been "incomplete" and "misleading."
"Agrium has tried everything but making a compelling
argument for the status quo," said Jana managing partner Barry
Rosenstein in a statement. "While the company may dispute narrow
elements of our analysis, nothing they have said refutes the
overall picture of undervaluation and underperformance relative
to Agrium's true potential."
Jana, which owns about 4.0 percent of the Calgary,
Alberta-based company, also wants Agrium to improve disclosure,
reduce operating costs and working capital and address some
corporate costs. It said on Oct. 1 that shareholders could see
Agrium's share price rise by about $50, or nearly 50 percent, if
the company took steps to improve its business.
Jana said Agrium has not given a substantive response, for
example, to its key concern that the retail and wholesale
businesses are a poor combination.
Agrium spokesman Richard Downey countered that Agrium is
confident a majority of shareholders see greater value with the
company's integrated strategy, and that it has met extensively
with Jana about its ideas.
"There are major flaws in Jana's analysis and conclusions
and, as a result, its ideas lack both merit and investor
support," Downey said in a statement. "There is overwhelming
support by shareholders and analysts for a continuation of
Agrium's highly successful strategy and structure."
Agrium's shares ended slightly lower in New York on Tuesday
at $103.77. They rose modestly in Toronto to C$102.44.
The company is a major producer of nitrogen fertilizer and a
producer of potash and phosphate, nutrients used to boost crop
yields. Agrium also owns the biggest network of farm retail
stores in the United States, where it sells seed, chemicals and
fertilizer.