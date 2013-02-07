Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Feb 7 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc has failed to prove that it should keep its two main divisions together, and also needs to cut costs and use capital more effectively, activist shareholder Jana Partners said on Thursday.
Jana, the largest Agrium investor with 6 percent of shares, was rebutting a presentation the company made to sell-side analysts on Jan. 28.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.