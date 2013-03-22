March 22 London-based Pensions Investment
Research Consultants (PIRC) is recommending that Agrium Inc
shareholders vote for the company's board candidates,
not those of dissident shareholder Jana Partners.
PIRC's decision follows a similar recommendation on Thursday
by U.S.-based proxy advisor Egan-Jones that investors side with
Agrium candidates in the company's proxy battle against Jana.
Jana wants Agrium to split off its farm retail division,
improve its use of capital and cut costs, among other changes.
The company, which has a market cap of $15 billion, also
produces fertilizer.
Agrium shareholders have begun voting, but some are awaiting
decisions by influential shareholder advisory services ISS and
Glass Lewis. The board's makeup will be announced April 9.
In its report, PIRC, a research and advisory firm serving
institutional investors, cited two concerns about Jana. The New
York hedge fund, Agrium's biggest investor, owns 7.5 percent of
the company but is seeking to control 42 percent of the
12-member board by nominating five candidates, it said.
PIRC also said it took issue with Jana's plan to separately
compensate those of its candidates that are elected to Agrium's
board.
Agrium shares were down slightly in late trading on Friday.