Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
Oct 10 * JANA PARTNERS SAYS REDUCED SIZE OF ITS INVESTMENT IN AGRIUM -FILING * JANA PARTNERS SAYS CURRENTLY OWNS 2.7 PCT OF AGRIUM'S SHRS OUTSTANDING-FILING * JANA PARTNERS SAYS MAY CONTINUE TO HOLD SHRS IN AGRIUM, MAY CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data