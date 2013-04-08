Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
April 8 Activist shareholder Jana Partners LLC said on Monday that it expects two of its five candidates have garnered enough votes to join Agrium Inc's 12-member board.
Jana said candidates Barry Rosenstein and David Bullock appear to be successful, with results of the proxy battle scheduled for release on Tuesday. Agrium was not immediately available for comment.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.