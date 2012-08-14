Aug 14 Agrium Inc , North America's biggest retail supplier of farm products and services, moved to fend off pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC by saying the company will not spin off its retail operations.

The Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday that U.S. hedge fund Jana Partners has bought a large stake in Agrium, in a move to pressure the Canadian fertilizer company to cut costs and spin off its farm retail distribution arm.

"Agrium's board has carefully evaluated the idea of spinning off retail and has unanimously determined that it is contrary to the best interests of the company and its shareholders," Agrium Chief Executive Michael Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson said that spinning off retail operations would expose Agrium shareholders to "substantial risk with no sustainable benefit," and the company will not be pursuing it.

Jana has added to a stake now worth nearly 5 percent of the $15 billion company since June, making it the biggest shareholder of Agrium, and the purchase will be disclosed in a regulatory filing later this week, the Wall Street Journal said in its online edition.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Agrium is one of the world's top producers of nitrogen-based fertilizers like urea and ammonia, and is also the biggest retail seller of farm products like fertilizer, crop chemicals and seed in the United States.