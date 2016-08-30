Aug 30 Canadian fertilizer companies Agrium Inc
and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc are in
talks to merge, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The combination could be announced as soon as next week,
Bloomberg reported, citing the sources. (bloom.bg/2bG8Gav)
No final decisions have been made and the companies could
decide against a deal, Bloomberg said.
Shares of Potash Corp, which had a market valuation of about
C$17.54 billion ($13.43 billion) as of Monday's close, were up
11.5 percent at C$23.30 in morning trading.
Agrium, which had market valuation of about C$16.10 billion,
were up 7 percent at C$124.81.
($1 = 1.3064 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)