BRIEF-SI Financial Group says unit to sell Trust and Asset Management division - SEC Filing
* On March 21 subsidiary announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bank's Trust and Asset Management division
Feb 6 Agrium Inc, the Canadian farm retail and fertilizer company, announced several changes to its retail management ranks on Thursday, just over a month after Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro took the top job.
Richard Gearhead, a senior vice president of Agrium and president of its retail operations, will retire March 31 and be replaced by current Chief Financial Officer Steve Dyer, the company said.
Agrium also promoted Tom Warner to president of North America retail and Jeff Tarsi to vice president retail international.
* On March 21 subsidiary announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bank's Trust and Asset Management division
March 21 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a drop in quarterly gross margin that overshadowed a higher-than-expected profit, as the company struggled with higher land and construction costs.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index barely rose on Tuesday as some heavyweight banking stocks and miners notched gains and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd jumped after announcing a copper deposit discovery.