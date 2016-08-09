BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market's board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc- On Jan 30 board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing
TORONTO Aug 8 Agrium Inc. has suspended operations at its Vanscoy potash mine in Saskatchewan after a worker was injured, the Canadian Press (CP) news agency said on Monday.
Citing the mine's general manager, Todd Steen, CP said the worker was seriously injured after being caught between two pieces of equipment.
Spokesmen for Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Writing by Amran Abocar; editing by Diane Craft)
* Dime Community Bancshares Inc- on Jan 26 board adopted amendment to bylaws reducing maximum number of directors from 11 to 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jOQ4rR) Further company coverage:
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces restatement of prior period financial statements