TORONTO Aug 9 Agrium Inc's operations at its Vanscoy potash mine in Saskatchewan remain suspended on Tuesday after a worker was injured, with no timeline for restarting, the company said.

An Agrium spokesman said in a statement the company is working on a restart plan at its western Canadian facility and does not expect any "material disruption." (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)