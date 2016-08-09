BRIEF-F5 Networks names François Locoh-Donou CEO
* F5 networks appoints François Locoh-Donou as President and CEO
TORONTO Aug 9 Agrium Inc's operations at its Vanscoy potash mine in Saskatchewan remain suspended on Tuesday after a worker was injured, with no timeline for restarting, the company said.
An Agrium spokesman said in a statement the company is working on a restart plan at its western Canadian facility and does not expect any "material disruption." (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* F5 networks appoints François Locoh-Donou as President and CEO
* Fillon says he has provided information to "establish the truth"
* Intersil Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results