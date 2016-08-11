Aug 11 An Agrium Inc worker has died of his injuries from an accident at the Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, potash mine, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The accident on Monday shut operations at the potash mine, which can produce 7,000 tonnes per day.

Agrium had no comment on when production may restart, said spokesman Todd Coakwell.

The accident is under investigation by a provincial workplace safety body. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Matthew Lewis)