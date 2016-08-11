European shares gain ground, led by industrials after strong euro zone manufacturing data
Aug 11 An Agrium Inc worker has died of his injuries from an accident at the Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, potash mine, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
The accident on Monday shut operations at the potash mine, which can produce 7,000 tonnes per day.
Agrium had no comment on when production may restart, said spokesman Todd Coakwell.
The accident is under investigation by a provincial workplace safety body. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India unveiled a budget on Wednesday to help the poor with hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black money". Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced increases in spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty, and sought to assure lawmakers and the country that the economic impact of the government's cash crackdown would wear off