Aug 23 An Agrium Inc worker has been
injured at the Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, potash mine, a union
official said on Tuesday, less than two weeks after another died
of work-related injuries at the same mine.
Union president Darrin Kruger said the incident happened on
Sunday.
While Agrium said the potash mine, which can generate 7,000
tonnes per day, has reopened, Kruger said production remains
shut.
Kruger said the worker is recovering in hospital after
surgery.
"His injuries are not life-threatening, but he's got a long
road to recovery," Kruger said. "Full recovery is unknown at
this time."
He declined to comment on the specifics of the injuries or
how they occurred, saying the worker's family requested
privacy.
Kruger said a provincial workplace safety body is
investigating, and it might take days for production to resume.
An Agrium spokesman confirmed the incident and said the
company is also investigating.
