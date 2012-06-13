* Looking for U.S. Midwest location
* Low natgas costs lift nitrogen profits
* Plenty of room seen for N. America expansion
By Rod Nickel
June 13 Agrium Inc's plan for a new nitrogen
fertilizer plant in the U.S. Midwest looks promising, a senior
official with the Canadian company said, as fertilizer companies
scramble to cash in on low natural gas costs that have boosted
nitrogen profit margins.
Calgary-based Agrium is looking for a
location in the U.S. corn belt to build a plant that would
produce 2 million tonnes of fertilizer annually, said Ron
Wilkinson, the company's senior vice-president in charge of its
wholesale business.
"It does look pretty promising," Wilkinson said at an Agrium
investor event in Chicago on Wednesday.
"We're in the west, we're in the east, but we've got a
little bit of a gap in the middle."
New technology to extract natural gas from shale rock has
boosted U.S. supplies, sharply cutting the cost. Components of
natural gas are used in producing nitrogen, and its falling
price has boosted margins for fertilizer makers.
The project, along with proposed expansions of Agrium
nitrogen plants at Redwater, Alberta and Borger, Texas, do not
yet have board approval.
The new Midwest nitrogen plant would produce mostly urea and
UAN, a solution of urea and ammonium nitrate, and would likely
start production in early 2017, Wilkinson said. Nitrogen helps
boost the yield and protein levels in crops.
Other companies are also tempted to add North American
capacity to cash in on cheap natural gas, but Wilkinson said
he's not aware of any with approval from their boards of
directors.
"It's going to be a race with all of us," he said.
The world's biggest nitrogen fertilizer producer, Norway's
Yara International ASA said in February that it is
looking to expand production 40 percent, or 8 million tonnes, by
2016 and may build a new plant at Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan.
Supply and demand fundamentals suggest there's room for
plenty more nitrogen capacity, Wilkinson said.
North America is likely to remain a nitrogen importer for
the next decade, he said. Big plantings of U.S. corn and
Canadian canola strained supplies this year.
"Twelve to 14 facilities could be built before you could
displace all of those imports," Wilkinson said. "There is lots
of room for nitrogen expansion in North America."
Agrium is also the biggest retail seller of farm supplies
like fertilizer and chemicals in the United States, and will
become the biggest in Canada pending a deal to buy some stores
from Glencore International PLC, which is attempting to
take over Viterra Inc.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by David
Gregorio)