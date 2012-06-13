* Looking for U.S. Midwest location

* Low natgas costs lift nitrogen profits

* Plenty of room seen for N. America expansion

By Rod Nickel

June 13 Agrium Inc's plan for a new nitrogen fertilizer plant in the U.S. Midwest looks promising, a senior official with the Canadian company said, as fertilizer companies scramble to cash in on low natural gas costs that have boosted nitrogen profit margins.

Calgary-based Agrium is looking for a location in the U.S. corn belt to build a plant that would produce 2 million tonnes of fertilizer annually, said Ron Wilkinson, the company's senior vice-president in charge of its wholesale business.

"It does look pretty promising," Wilkinson said at an Agrium investor event in Chicago on Wednesday.

"We're in the west, we're in the east, but we've got a little bit of a gap in the middle."

New technology to extract natural gas from shale rock has boosted U.S. supplies, sharply cutting the cost. Components of natural gas are used in producing nitrogen, and its falling price has boosted margins for fertilizer makers.

The project, along with proposed expansions of Agrium nitrogen plants at Redwater, Alberta and Borger, Texas, do not yet have board approval.

The new Midwest nitrogen plant would produce mostly urea and UAN, a solution of urea and ammonium nitrate, and would likely start production in early 2017, Wilkinson said. Nitrogen helps boost the yield and protein levels in crops.

Other companies are also tempted to add North American capacity to cash in on cheap natural gas, but Wilkinson said he's not aware of any with approval from their boards of directors.

"It's going to be a race with all of us," he said.

The world's biggest nitrogen fertilizer producer, Norway's Yara International ASA said in February that it is looking to expand production 40 percent, or 8 million tonnes, by 2016 and may build a new plant at Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan.

Supply and demand fundamentals suggest there's room for plenty more nitrogen capacity, Wilkinson said.

North America is likely to remain a nitrogen importer for the next decade, he said. Big plantings of U.S. corn and Canadian canola strained supplies this year.

"Twelve to 14 facilities could be built before you could displace all of those imports," Wilkinson said. "There is lots of room for nitrogen expansion in North America."

Agrium is also the biggest retail seller of farm supplies like fertilizer and chemicals in the United States, and will become the biggest in Canada pending a deal to buy some stores from Glencore International PLC, which is attempting to take over Viterra Inc. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by David Gregorio)