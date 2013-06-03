By Rod Nickel
June 3 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc
stepped back from two projects that would have expanded
its capacity to make nitrogen-based fertilizer, partly because
numerous competitors are pursuing similar plans.
Agrium, the world's third-largest nitrogen producer, said on
Monday that it would suspend engineering work on a proposed $3
billion plant in the U.S. Midwest. Instead, it will focus on
finding a partner to share the capital cost and securing a
long-term natural gas contract for the project.
The news came as many rivals said they planned to add
nitrogen capacity in the United States, where a greater supply
of natural gas - a key ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer - makes
production more profitable.
The other projects include expansion in Louisiana and Iowa
by CF Industries Holdings Inc and a new plant in Iowa
planned by Orascom Construction Industries SAE.
Fertilizer company executives and analysts have long said
that they do not expect all of the projects to proceed.
Agrium investor relations director Todd Coakwell said the
many similar projects in the works and the uncertainty of
long-term natural gas costs caused the company to pull back from
plans for the new plant, which would have produced up to 1.8
million tonnes annually.
He said Agrium was also suspending expansion plans for its
Redwater, Alberta, nitrogen plant, and the company continues to
aim for a final decision on the expansion of its Borger, Texas,
plant in the second half of 2013.
The company will focus on completing expansion of its
Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, potash mine through 2014, Coakwell said.
Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium's shares dropped 2 percent in
Toronto and 1.2 percent in New York in midday trading, while CF
Industries was 0.5 percent higher in New York.