Oct 8 The Russian potash "soap opera" could
weigh on prices until demand rises substantially or producers
shut some capacity, the chief executive of Canadian fertilizer
company Agrium Inc said on Tuesday.
Prices for the crop nutrient have slipped since mid-summer,
when Russian's Uralkali OAO quit its export
partnership with Belaruskali, owned by the Belarus government,
saying it would seek to boost volume.
The business dispute quickly turned into a diplomatic row
after the CEO of Uralkali was detained in August while visiting
Belarus, which depends on income from Belaruskali.
"The soap opera in Russia, and I think that's the best way
to characterize it ... I don't know how it's going to play out,"
said Agrium CEO Mike Wilson at the company's investor day in New
York.
Wilson said the structure of the market has to go back to
where it was, and some producers need to shut capacity, or
demand has to soar above 60 million tonnes. Otherwise, he said,
prices will be under pressure.
In June, the International Fertilizer Industry Association
forecast 2013 potash demand of about 33 million tonnes.
"I am a little more cautious than some of our competitors,"
said Wilson, but added that he was optimistic over the long
term. "There's huge barriers to entry."
Agrium is aiming to complete an expansion at its Vanscoy,
Saskatchewan, potash mine by the end of 2014. The company has
said repeatedly the project still makes sense at current prices.