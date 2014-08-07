BRIEF-Cott Corp says CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 $9.2 mln
* CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 was $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndaizN) Further company coverage:
(Adds details on shutdown, potash loss)
By Rod Nickel
Aug 7 Agrium Inc said Thursday it will keep its only potash mine shut for longer than expected after a breakdown last week, and the downtime will cause it to lose $40 million on wholesale potash operations in the second half of this year.
The Canadian fertilizer company had halted production at the Vanscoy, Saskatchewan mine last Thursday due to a mechanical failure on its main hoist system. The outage prompted the company to bring forward a planned turnaround to tie in its capacity expansion project, and Agrium said production would remain suspended until the tie-in was completed.
The mine will remain shut three to four weeks longer than the 14 weeks planned to tie in its capacity expansion, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro said on a conference call.
Agrium expects to lose a gross $40 million on potash in the second half of the year due to fixed costs and limited production, he said.
Potash accounts for a smaller part of Agrium's business than nitrogen sales and farm retail operations, making up 7 percent of overall gross profit in 2013.
Late on Wednesday, Agrium reported a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit. Excluding one-time items, it earned $4.37 per share, above analysts' estimates of $4.11 a share. Sales rose 6 percent to $7.34 billion, above analysts' expectations of $7.18 billion.
Agrium shares fell 2 percent to C$98.57 in midday trading in Toronto. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC prices public offering of American Depositary Shares
March 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Chris Osborne as head of its economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman, effective immediately.