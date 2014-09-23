UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec close to snapping up Chevron's South African oil assets -sources
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
Sept 23 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc expects to complete expansion of its Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, potash mine in the fourth quarter, the company said in an investor presentation on Tuesday.
Agrium said it expected to ramp up production at the mine, which expands to 3 million tonnes annually from 2 million, by 2017.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
* Citigroup Inc - reaffirms that it has not sent these emails to its clients and has no connection with this unauthorized email
BERLIN, March 17 Germany could file a suit against the United States at the World Trade Organization over President Donald Trump's proposed border tax, the economy minister said on Friday ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump later in the day.