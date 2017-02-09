WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 9 Agrium Inc , a Canadian fertilizer maker and the world's biggest farm retailer, on Thursday forecast a less profitable year than expected.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said after normal trading hours that it expects to earn $4.50-$6 per share in 2017. The midpoint, $5.25, fell below analysts' average estimate of $5.45, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)