Aug 7 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc
reported a fall in quarterly profit due to an
unusually cold spring in North America, but said it expected
strong demand for crop inputs for the rest of the year.
Unseasonably cool weather in the U.S. Midwest this spring
compressed the usual time period for farmers to apply fertilizer
to their fields.
"We expect solid demand for crop inputs in the second half
of 2013 given positive grower sentiment, strong nutrient removal
this year and the affordability of crop nutrients," chief
executive Mike Wilson said in a statement.
Net earnings for the second quarter fell 13 percent to $747
million, or $5.02 per share, from $5.44 per share a year ago, in
line with the range given in a previous company forecast.
Agrium, which is also North America's biggest farm retail
supplier, said its adjusted earnings per share were $736 million
or $4.94 per share, matching the average expectation by analysts
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.02 billion, slightly ahead of
analysts' expectations for $6.952 billion.
Agrium's retail sales to farmers, which include fertilizer,
seed and chemicals, rose by 7 percent to $5.6 billion. Wholesale
sales of nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizer fell 9
percent to $1.5 billion.
Wholesale sales of potash account for about 4 percent of
Agrium's total sales revenue and 8 percent of gross profit.
Every price change of $10 per tonne of potash raises or
lowers Agrium's net earnings by $9 million, according to the
company's 2012 annual report.
Rival U.S. nitrogen producer CF Industries on Tuesday
reported a lower quarterly profit. Last month, Potash
Corporation of Saskatchewan, which, like Agrium, mines
potash in western Canada, reported a lower than expected
quarterly profit.
In June, Agrium suspended two projects to increase nitrogen
production, partly because numerous competitors are pursuing
similar plans.
Agrium's U.S.-listed shares ended the session up 1.7 percent
at $83.05 before the release of its results. The stock is down 9
percent in New York since the breakup last week of the
Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), which led to predictions of
lower potash prices.